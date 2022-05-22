Skip to main content

Watch Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Celebrate After Aston Villa Take Lead At Man City

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard denied claims this week that he would be extra motivated to get a win over Manchester City because it could help Liverpool win the Premier League.

City went into the final day of the season one point ahead of Liverpool, meaning that if they were to beat Villa then they could not be caught.

Gerrard made 504 Premier League appearances for Liverpool as a player and is widely considered to be a club legend.

But he stressed in the build-up to Sunday's game that his focus would be on Villa, not Liverpool.

"It is disappointing when people mention integrity and aim it towards me or Aston Villa or any of my players," Gerrard said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"We'll go out at the weekend and give it everything we've got to try and get points for Aston Villa and our supporters.

"If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa."

Gerrard's quest for points got off to a superb start as Villa took a shock lead at City's Eithad Stadium.

Matt Cash headed in a cross from Lucas Digne and, watching on from the sidelines, Gerrard looked rather pleased.

Gerrard controlled his emotions but celebrated by swinging his right fist though the air.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard pictured (left) shaking hands with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of their final match in the 2021/22 Premier League season

