Wasteful Kai Havertz Literally Shot Into A Bin During Chelsea's Win In Las Vegas

Chelsea got off to a winning start on their tour of the USA thanks to a brilliant late goal from Mason Mount against Club America in Las Vegas.

But not all of Chelsea's efforts in Sunday's 2-1 win were as accurate as Mount's curling 83rd-minute strike.

Earlier in the match, Kai Havertz had looked odds-on to score before blazing a left-footed shot high over the bar.

Poetically, Havertz's wasteful shot literally landed in a trash can that was situated around 15 yards behind the goal.

Kai Havertz (left) pictured shooting for Chelsea against Club America IMAGO/Icon Sportswire/Jeff Speer

Havertz was subbed off at half-time at Allegiant Stadium.

His replacement, Timo Werner, fired Chelsea ahead before a bizarre Reece James own goal made it 1-1.

But Mount spared James' blushes with a late moment of brilliance.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Charlotte FC on Wednesday before they face London rivals Arsenal in Orlando on Saturday.

The Blues will then complete their pre-season schedule with a trip to Italy to face Udinese on July 29.