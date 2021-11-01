Best 49ers Memes for October 2021

Let's take a break from the morbid reality that comes with being a 49ers fan and have a laugh for once at the team's expense.

The 49ers stink, everyone is questioning their stance on Kyle Shanahan being the second coming, Jed York is still the owner of the team and you're all going to die one day. Let's take a break from the morbid reality that comes with being a 49ers fan and have a laugh for once at the team's expense. These are the top memes that 49ers Twitter has to offer for October 2021.