Bengals NFL Draft Primer: A Breakdown of Potential Targets in All Seven Rounds
Coming off of their Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals addressed their biggest weakness in free agency by signing three offensive linemen.
They have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and have a chance to fix some of their remaining weakness.
Here’s a look at some of the players they could be targeting in all seven rounds:
First Round: Pick 31
Kaiir Elam, CB
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam had the potential to be a top 15 draft pick going into the 2021 season, but injuries caused his production to fade. The Bengals need another corner and Elam is a long, athletic defensive back that is efficient in both man and zone coverage. The downside for Elam is his tackling abilities, but he still would be a home run pick for the Bengals.
Tyler Linderbaum, C
Perhaps the most talked about prospect among Bengals fans, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum projects to be a long term starter. His power and toughness make him a fantastic prospect. His hand placement and footwork are pros as well. The negative for Linderbaum is arm length and positional versatility. Despite that, he would be a fantastic choice for Cincinnati.
Andrew Booth, CB
Clemson corner Andrew Booth is one of the best options at 31. He’s great in man coverage, efficient in zone, a polished tackler, and can make his fair share of highlight-reel plays. He does have a lengthy injury history, but he's a tremendous prospect.
Logan Hall, IDL
Defensive lineman Logan Hall is getting some first round hype. He can play almost anywhere on the defensive line and is a very capable pass rusher. In an ideal world, he'd be able to play on the edge and move inside to defensive tackle on passing downs. An interior pass rusher is a big need for the Bengals and Logan Hall fits that description.
Kyler Gordon, CB
Washington corner Kyler Gordon is another name popping up for the Bengals in the first round. He isn’t quite on the same level as Elam and Booth, but he’s an athletic corner that excels in zone coverage and is efficient in man coverage. He’s one of the best fits in round one, so keep an eye on him when the Bengals are on the clock.
Kenyon Green, G
Despite adding three new starters to the offensive line, it’s hard to believe they're done adding help in the trenches. Green has a chance to be on the board when the Bengals are on the clock, but he’s one of the least likely choices listed. He has a good build and is a tough blocker. He would be a good selection, but there hasn’t been much smoke around the Bengals taking an offensive lineman in round one.
George Karlaftis, EDGE
This is an option that I don’t see being available, but some believe he could fall to the end of round one. George Karlaftis is an explosive edge rusher as well as a capable run defender. He could be a late round steal and a terrific addition to the Bengals' defense.
Second Round: Pick 63
Cam Taylor-Britt, CB
If the Bengals don't draft a cornerback in round one, Cam Taylor-Britt out of Nebraska makes sense in the second round. He’s solid in man coverage, but his abilities in zone are outstanding. He's a great tackler, he flies around, makes plays, and hits hard.
Greg Dulcich, TE
Dulcich is my number one overall tight end in this draft. Although the Bengals added Hayden Hurst, they still could use help following the departure of C.J. Uzomah. He’s an athletic tight end with good route running abilities. It’s always good to give Joe Burrow more weapons, and Dulcich is explosive enough to make an impact as a rookie.
Perrion Winfrey, IDL
As mentioned earlier, the Bengals could use another interior pass rusher. Perrion Winfrey could be the perfect replacement for Larry Ogunjobi. While he struggles in the run game from time to time, he has ideal first step explosiveness and athleticism to be a successful three technique in the NFL.
Cam Jurgens, C
Cam Jurgens is a powerful center, and while he isn’t as NFL ready as Linderbaum, he has potential to be a quality center in the NFL. If the Bengals get a corner in round one, they can add more talented depth to their offensive line here.
Nick Cross, S
With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag, Ricardo Allen’s retirement, and Vonn Bell in the final year of his contract, there are some questions about the future of the safety position for the Bengals. While it’s not an immediate need, the Bengals could still use a third safety for the 2022 season and potentially a new starter in 2023.
Nick Cross projects to be a free safety in the NFL. His big hits and tackling ability could allow him to play strong safety too. If the Bengals want to address the position, they could do it in round two.
Third Round, Pick 95
Matthew Butler, IDL
Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler could be a great selection for the Bengals in the third round. He’s a quick interior pass rusher and could be their solution behind B.J. Hill at three technique. He also has the versatility to kick out to five technique, so if the Bengals are looking to add an interior pass rusher on day two of the draft, Butler is a perfect candidate.
Luke Fortner, C
Fortner was a three year starter for Kentucky, and although he projects best as a center, he does have some experience at right guard. He has moments where he struggles in pass protection, but adding some interior depth in the third round could make sense.
Alex Wright, EDGE
UAB edge rusher Alex Wright is a physical pass rusher with ideal athletic traits. He’s flown under the radar for most of the draft process, but the Bengals could use another athletic edge rusher. Joseph Ossai looks to play his first snaps this season and while I believe he’s going to be a great player, it never hurts to add another defensive end.
Zyon McCollum, CB
McCollum isn’t as NFL ready as Elam or Booth, but with the return of Eli Apple the Bengals can afford to add a developmental corner. One thing that really stands out with McCollum is his ball skills. Adding another player that can force turnovers would be big for the Bengals' defense.
Rounds 4-7
Fourth Round, Pick 136
Verone McKinley, S
Oregon safety Verone McKinley was one of my favorite players to watch during the 2022 draft process. His ball skills and tackling stood out the most. He has some areas for improvement, but is pretty balanced in his abilities and could be a perfect fit for the third safety spot on the Bengals' defense.
Tyquan Thornton, WR
Although the Bengals have three extremely talented receivers, they could use a fourth. Tyquan Thornton could be an ideal pick in the fourth round. He has exceptional separation abilities and high-end speed. He could immediately get targets as the fourth receiver and would be a nice deep threat option for Burrow.
Coby Bryant, CB
The Bengals should take two cornerbacks in this draft, and although the second is likely to be a late round selection, Cincinnati Bearcats corner Coby Bryant could be hard to resist if he makes it to the fourth round. Bryant was targeted a lot because he played alongside Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. He held his own and even won the Jim Thorpe award for the best cornerback in the country.
Charlie Kolar, TE
Charlie Kolar is a pretty balanced tight end who is capable as a receiver and as a blocker both in the run and passing game. His downside is his ability to run after the catch, but he could be a good backup behind Hurst.
Curtis Brooks, IDL
Curtis Brooks brings a lot to the table as an interior pass rusher. He’s an older prospect, but has the potential to develop into an above average pass rusher in the NFL.
Fifth Round, Pick 174
Jason Poe, G/FB
The most interesting thing about Jason Poe is he is listed as a guard and a full back. His strength and speed allow him to play the full back position, but these are two great traits that translate to his play at guard. He tested very well and he moves like a high end athlete.
Hassan Haskins, RB
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is another player that could offer great value as a late round pick. While he doesn’t bring the same pass catching abilities as Chris Evans, he would give Cincinnati a tough, late-down back.
Velus Jones, WR
Duke Tobin mentioned earlier this offseason that he wanted to find an explosive returner. Velus Jones could fill that role. He ran a 4.31 forty yard dash and had good production as a returner for Tennessee. I don’t see him getting many chances as a receiver, but adding a quality returner makes a lot of sense in round five.
Sixth Round, Pick 209
Smoke Monday, S
Although most of the talk about Smoke Monday has been about his name, the Auburn safety is most notable for his tackling abilities and his power behind his hits. He doesn’t offer much in coverage yet, but he has enough talent to be a late-round pick.
Nephi Sewell, LB
If you were “Team Sewell” during the draft process last year, I got just the guy for you. Nephi Sewell is a talented linebacker from Utah who is often overlooked due to playing with first round linebacker prospect Devin Lloyd. He’s a smaller linebacker, but has good instincts and is capable of being good depth for the Bengals' defense.
Seventh Round, Pick 226
Ty Fryfogle, WR
Indiana receiver Ty Fryfogle could be a seventh round steal for the Bengals. He lacked production this past season due to quarterback issues and injuries, but he has good abilities as a possession receiver.
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, EDGE
The former Notre Dame defensive lineman is a versatile run defender who also shows ability to rush the passer. He played mostly three technique at Notre Dame, but moved outside this past season. He's a quality option on day three.
Seventh Round, Pick 252
Kennedy Brooks, RB
The Bengals already have two Oklahoma running backs in Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, and Kennedy Brooks is another one that makes sense. He’s a quality power back and would be great value with the Bengals' last draft pick.
Kolby Harvell-Peel, S
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is a talented tackler and mostly plays the strong safety position. He’s another guy that could be a nice depth selection this late in the draft.
