Bengals NFL Draft Primer: A Breakdown of Potential Targets in All Seven Rounds

Kaiir Elam, CB

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam had the potential to be a top 15 draft pick going into the 2021 season, but injuries caused his production to fade. The Bengals need another corner and Elam is a long, athletic defensive back that is efficient in both man and zone coverage. The downside for Elam is his tackling abilities, but he still would be a home run pick for the Bengals.

Tyler Linderbaum, C

Perhaps the most talked about prospect among Bengals fans, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum projects to be a long term starter. His power and toughness make him a fantastic prospect. His hand placement and footwork are pros as well. The negative for Linderbaum is arm length and positional versatility. Despite that, he would be a fantastic choice for Cincinnati.

Andrew Booth, CB

Clemson corner Andrew Booth is one of the best options at 31. He’s great in man coverage, efficient in zone, a polished tackler, and can make his fair share of highlight-reel plays. He does have a lengthy injury history, but he's a tremendous prospect.

Logan Hall, IDL

Defensive lineman Logan Hall is getting some first round hype. He can play almost anywhere on the defensive line and is a very capable pass rusher. In an ideal world, he'd be able to play on the edge and move inside to defensive tackle on passing downs. An interior pass rusher is a big need for the Bengals and Logan Hall fits that description.

Kyler Gordon, CB

Washington corner Kyler Gordon is another name popping up for the Bengals in the first round. He isn’t quite on the same level as Elam and Booth, but he’s an athletic corner that excels in zone coverage and is efficient in man coverage. He’s one of the best fits in round one, so keep an eye on him when the Bengals are on the clock.

Kenyon Green, G

Despite adding three new starters to the offensive line, it’s hard to believe they're done adding help in the trenches. Green has a chance to be on the board when the Bengals are on the clock, but he’s one of the least likely choices listed. He has a good build and is a tough blocker. He would be a good selection, but there hasn’t been much smoke around the Bengals taking an offensive lineman in round one.

George Karlaftis, EDGE

This is an option that I don’t see being available, but some believe he could fall to the end of round one. George Karlaftis is an explosive edge rusher as well as a capable run defender. He could be a late round steal and a terrific addition to the Bengals' defense.