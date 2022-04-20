Bengals Address Defense Early and Often in Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to focus on defense early in the 2022 NFL Draft and that's exactly what they do in Todd McShay and Mel Kiper's latest mock.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd falls to them at 31st overall. Lloyd is considered the top linebacker in this class. He's ranked ninth on Dane Brugler's big board.

"I originally thought hard about Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum here, but Lloyd's slide out of the top 30 forced my hand," McShay wrote. "Lloyd impacts the game in so many ways, and he could be the long-term answer in the middle of the Bengals' defense."

Passing on Linderbaum for a linebacker would be surprising. It's also worth noting that cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Kaiir Elam are both still on the board when the Bengals decide to take Lloyd.

Cincinnati sticks with defense in round two by taking Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis at No. 63.

"There isn't really a cornerback in this range, and the Bengals could use a boost on the interior of the defensive line, especially after losing Larry Ogunjobi," McShay wrote. "Mathis' game went to another level in 2021."

Other prospects still on the board include Cam Taylor-Britt, Jaquan Brisker and Bernhard Raimann.

Cincinnati adds another Alabama player in round three by taking cornerback Josh Jobe at No. 95 overall.

Taking Lloyd, Mathis and Jobe would certainly give defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo young players to work with. They could all potentially contribute in year one.

Jobe is probably the worst value of the three. He feels like a reach No. 95. What grade would you give the Bengals in this scenario? Vote in our poll below.

