Bengals Meeting With Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Perrion Winfrey Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are meeting with Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Tuesday according to Josh Norris. 

Winfrey is considered one of the top interior linemen in this class. He had 23 tackles (11 for loss) and 5.5 sacks in 12 games for the Sooners last season. 

The 21-year-old is expected to be a second-round pick. Winfrey would be an ideal candidate to replace Larry Ogunjobi in the Bengals' defensive line rotation. 

Cincinnati would likely have to use the 63rd overall pick if they want to land him in the draft.  

