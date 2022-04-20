Bengals Meeting With Former Wisconsin Defensive End Matt Henningsen Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The 22-year-old is expected to be a late round draft pick or priority free agent.
Henningsen had 34 tackles (six for loss) and 3.5 sacks for the Badgers last year. He caught scouts' attention by posting a 37.5-inch vertical jump at his pro day.
Cincinnati is expected to add at least one defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft. They have eight picks, including five on day three of the draft.
