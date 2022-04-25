The Bengals may struggle to find a trade partner if they want to move down.

CINCINNATI — The 2022 NFL Draft is just three days away and the Bengals are one of the many teams that could consider trading down.

They're picking at the end of every round after making a run to Super Bowl LVI. Moving down from pick No. 31 could make sense if they can add another mid-round selection.

Unfortunately for them, it doesn't sound like many teams are interested in moving up.

"Multiple teams in the top half of the draft have inquired with others to try to trade back in the first round," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted on Monday. "So far, the interest in moving back in Thursday’s draft has greatly exceeded the interest in moving up."

Schefter is talking mainly about the top-15 picks, but his report is noteworthy.

The Bengals could pivot and try to move up for less than it would normally cost since there aren't many teams willing to trade up early in the draft.

History says that probably won't happen. The Bengals have only moved up in round one once in the past 30+ years. They sent the 5th and 36th overall picks to Carolina in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection in 1995 before picking Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter. Carter struggled with injuries throughout his Bengals' tenure.

Cincinnati has moved down in the first round multiple times. It wouldn't be shocking to see them move completely out of round one on Thursday night.

