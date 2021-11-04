Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Bengals Activate Hakeem Adeniji, Waive Darius Hodge and Nick McCloud

    Cincinnati added offensive line and secondary depth on Thursday.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line has had its issues this season, but reinforcements are on the way. 

    Cincinnati activated Hakeem Adeniji from the injured reserve list on Thursday. He missed the first eight games of the season with a pectoral injury. 

    Adeniji appeared in 15 games as a rookie last season and has the ability to play both tackle and guard.

    The Bengals also acquired cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on waivers from the Texans. 

    Hargreaves has 18 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception in eight games this season. 

    They waived defensive end Darius Hodge and cornerback Nick McCloud make room on the 53-man roster. 

