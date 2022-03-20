Skip to main content

It's Happening: Bengals Finalizing Agreement With Right Tackle La'el Collins

The 28-year-old never left Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got it done. 

Top free agent offensive tackle La'el Collins is finalizing a contract with the Bengals, league sources confirmed on Sunday. 

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report the news. 

Collins, 28, arrived in Cincinnati on Thursday night and never left. 

The Bengals needed to fortify their offensive line and adding Collins was a big step toward doing that ahead of the 2022 season. 

Cincinnati signed Ted Karras and Alex Cappa earlier in the week. Now Collins joins a completely revamped offensive line that will have at least three new starters. 

"I had a great relationship with LC. Love him to death. He definitely fits the mold of a glass-eater," Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack said on Friday. "Watch his tape, that's clearly evident. He is nasty and he was a lot of fun to coach. So we'll see with all that stuff."

Pollack coached Collins for three seasons in Dallas. Now the duo will reunite in hopes of unlocking Burrow and taking the Bengals' offense to another level. 

