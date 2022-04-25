CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to address their defense early and often in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati has the 31st overall pick. They've took a long, hard look at the top cornerbacks. They could also add to their offensive or defensive lines in round one.

They pass on Kaiir Elam, Daxton Hill and Andrew Booth Jr. in Peter King's mock draft and take Colorado State tight end Trey McBride instead.

"Warning: The Bengals will have options to trade out of this pick, and they’re a more willing trade team on draft weekend than they used to be. This is a golden spot to trade up and get the fifth-year luxury that a late first-round pick would provide, particularly with a team seeing quarterbacks remaining on the board," King wrote. "As for the tight end need, the Bengals are still in mourning after losing valuable starter C.J. Uzomah and his 965 snaps last year to the Jets in free agency. The Bengals did sign Hayden Hurst, but the former first-round Raven will be playing for his third team in four years. I doubt he’s the every-down tight end Cincinnati lost in Uzomah. McBride’s a versatile player with an excellent résumé at Colorado State as an inline blocker and a possession receiver. He caught a team-high 90 balls last year in a run-first offense. 'McBride would be a classic Mike Brown pick,' one veteran general manager told me. 'He likes to use draft choices to fill holes.'"

McBride could be a top-40 pick and the Bengals have met with most of the top tight ends in this draft class. If Cincinnati can't trade down, then there's certainly a scenario where they take him.

It would be a major surprise if they passed on Elam and Booth to do so, especially considering their history of taking a cornerback in the first round. They haven't done in since 2016, but they took five defensive backs in the first round in five of 11 drafts spanning from 2006-2016 (Johnathan Joseph, Leon Hall, Dre Kirkpatrick, Darqueze Dennard and William Jackson III).

Check out King's entire mock draft here. For more on what the Bengals could do in the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

