Bengals Meet With Northwestern Quarterback Peyton Ramsey Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of the few teams drafting in the top five that aren't on the hunt for a quarterback.

With Joe Burrow on the roster, they can address other needs. The 24-year-old is clearly the present and the future at quarterback for the Bengals.

Even though they have Burrow, Cincinnati could add a signal-caller with one of their day three draft picks.

The Bengals have two sixth-round selections (picks 190 and 202 overall) and a seventh round selection (235th overall).

Cincinnati is doing their due diligence at the quarterback position ahead of the draft.

They met with Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey according to Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.

The 23-year-old completed 172-of-282 (61%) of his passes last season, finishing with 1,733 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's expected to be a late-round pick or go undrafted. Ramsey is a Cincinnati-native. He starred at Elder High School, before spending three seasons at the University of Indiana. He transferred to Northwestern prior to the 2020 campaign.

Ramsey also met with the Buccaneers and Lions according to Edholm. The Falcons have also expressed interest in the Big Ten product.

Brandon Allen is expected to be Burrow's backup in 2021, but it couldn't hurt to take a late-round flier on a quarterback that the front office and coaches like, assuming that Ramsey or one of the other day three prospects fits what they're looking for in a backup.

