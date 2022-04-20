Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel Asks 49ers for Trade, Further Complicating Wide Receiver Market for Bengals

CINCINNATI — Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel officially asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. 

Samuel is one of multiple extension eligible wide-outs hoping to land a new deal this offseason. 

The 26-year-old finished with 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also had 365 rushing yards and eight more scores on the ground. 

This further complicates the wide receiver market with Tee Higgins just one year away from being extension eligible. 

Higgins topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2021 and has become a huge part of the Bengals' offense. With guys like A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin and Samuel pushing for a new contract after three seasons, it could set a precedent that other wide receivers will want to follow. 

The Bengals will have the cap space to extend Higgins next offseason, but Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson and plenty of other key pieces will also be eligible for new contracts. 

