Hue Jackson is Back: The Former Bengals Coach is Joining an NFL Legend in the Collegiate Ranks

CINCINNATI — Hue Jackson is back. The longtime Bengals assistant coach will be on the sidelines after two seasons away from football.

Jackson has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator at Tennessee State University according to multiple reports. The school hired former NFL great Eddie George to be their head coach earlier this week.

Jackson hasn't coached since 2018. The Browns fired him after a 2-5-1 start in Cleveland. Later that year he joined the Bengals' staff as Marvin Lewis' special assistant.

He posted a 3-36-1 record with Cleveland from 2016-18. Before being named Browns head coach, Jackson was the Bengals' offensive coordinator.

Cincinnati's offense was one of the best in the NFL in 2015. Andy Dalton had an MVP caliber season and the Bengals went 12-4. Jackson's success on offense put him in position to go to Cleveland, which clearly didn't work out.

While he might not be a great head coach, Jackson is a proven offensive coordinator.

He's interviewed with the Steelers and Cardinals in recent seasons and was hoping to land an NFL job, but instead he'll take his talents to the college ranks.

