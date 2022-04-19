Cincinnati has the 31st overall pick.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to add another star to their team in next week's NFL Draft.

Cincinnati has eight picks total, including the 31st overall selection. In a perfect world, they would likely pick a cornerback.

BetOnline released the over/unders for the top defensive backs, offensive linemen and more. Check out the odds below.

Draft Position Over/Unders (Alphabetical by First Name)

Ahmad Gardner Draft Position

Over/Under 6½

Andrew Booth Draft Position

Over/Under 26½

Boye Mafe Draft Position

Over/Under 30½

Charles Cross Draft Position

Over/Under 7½

Chris Olave Draft Position

Over/Under 17½

Daxton Hill Draft Position

Over/Under 28½

Derek Stingley Jr. Draft Position

Over/Under 11½

Desmond Ridder Draft Position

Over/Under 30½

Devin Lloyd Draft Position

Over/Under 18½

Devonte Wyatt Draft Position

Over/Under 27½

Drake London Draft Position

Over/Under 10½

Evan Neal Draft Position

Over/Under 4½

Garrett Wilson Draft Position

Over/Under 10

George Karlaftis Draft Position

Over/Under 19½

Ikem Ekwonu Draft Position

Over/Under 3½

Jahan Dotson Draft Position

Over/Under 32½

Jameson Williams Draft Position

Over/Under 12½

Jermaine Johnson Draft Position

Over/Under 9½

Jordan Davis Draft Position

Over/Under 14½

Kayvon Thibodeaux Draft Position

Over/Under 5

Kenny Pickett Draft Position

Over/Under 9½

Kyle Hamilton Draft Position

Over/Under 10½

Malik Willis Draft Position

Over/Under 9½

Travon Walker Draft Position

Over/Under 2½

Trent McDuffie Draft Position

Over/Under 17½

Trevor Penning Draft Position

Over/Under 16½

Treylon Burks Draft Position

Over/Under 23½

Tyler Linderbaum Draft Position

Over/Under 28½

Zion Johnson Draft Position

Over/Under 26½

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round

Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Get Important Help on Defense

NFL Insider Shares Insight on Which Cornerbacks Bengals Are Eyeing in NFL Draft

Duke Tobin Ranked in Top 10 of Latest General Manager Power Rankings

Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit

Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping

NFL Teams Have Second Round Grade on Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?

Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day

Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?

Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility

Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast