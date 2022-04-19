NFL Draft Odds for Tyler Linderbaum, Andrew Booth Jr. and Other Potential Bengals' Targets Revealed
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to add another star to their team in next week's NFL Draft.
Cincinnati has eight picks total, including the 31st overall selection. In a perfect world, they would likely pick a cornerback.
BetOnline released the over/unders for the top defensive backs, offensive linemen and more. Check out the odds below.
Draft Position Over/Unders (Alphabetical by First Name)
Ahmad Gardner Draft Position
Over/Under 6½
Andrew Booth Draft Position
Over/Under 26½
Boye Mafe Draft Position
Over/Under 30½
Charles Cross Draft Position
Over/Under 7½
Chris Olave Draft Position
Over/Under 17½
Daxton Hill Draft Position
Over/Under 28½
Derek Stingley Jr. Draft Position
Over/Under 11½
Desmond Ridder Draft Position
Over/Under 30½
Devin Lloyd Draft Position
Over/Under 18½
Devonte Wyatt Draft Position
Over/Under 27½
Drake London Draft Position
Over/Under 10½
Evan Neal Draft Position
Over/Under 4½
Garrett Wilson Draft Position
Over/Under 10
George Karlaftis Draft Position
Over/Under 19½
Ikem Ekwonu Draft Position
Over/Under 3½
Jahan Dotson Draft Position
Over/Under 32½
Jameson Williams Draft Position
Over/Under 12½
Jermaine Johnson Draft Position
Over/Under 9½
Jordan Davis Draft Position
Over/Under 14½
Kayvon Thibodeaux Draft Position
Over/Under 5
Kenny Pickett Draft Position
Over/Under 9½
Kyle Hamilton Draft Position
Over/Under 10½
Malik Willis Draft Position
Over/Under 9½
Travon Walker Draft Position
Over/Under 2½
Trent McDuffie Draft Position
Over/Under 17½
Trevor Penning Draft Position
Over/Under 16½
Treylon Burks Draft Position
Over/Under 23½
Tyler Linderbaum Draft Position
Over/Under 28½
Zion Johnson Draft Position
Over/Under 26½
