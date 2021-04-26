Zac Taylor Not Worried About Potential Criticism That Could Come From Passing on Offensive Lineman at No. 5

“We’re going to help our team win with whoever we take"

CINCINNATI — The debate about the Bengals' fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is about to end.

The draft begins on Thursday night and Cincinnati is going to land a great prospect, but who will it be? Will they reunite LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with Joe Burrow or is Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell too good to pass up?

Some national analysts and former players have been critical of the idea that the Bengals should draft a wide receiver at No. 5 after what happened to star quarterback Joe Burrow last season.

The 24-year-old was hit early and often and ultimately suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear in his left knee.

The Bengals signed Riley Reiff and brought back Quinton Spain, but they obviously need to add more pieces in the trenches.

I asked Bengals head coach Zac Taylor what be would say to someone that believes it’s irresponsible to pass on an offensive lineman at No. 5 after what happened to Burrow last season.

“We’re going to help our team win with whoever we take and everyone is entitled to their opinion," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. I’m thankful that I don’t have to answer to everyone’s opinion because I’d be here all day. Everyone’s got one and it’s fun and there’s nothing wrong with that, but we feel like we’re going to make a really great addition to our team on Thursday night.”

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum was most critical of the Bengals potentially passing on Sewell. Watch his comments here.

Both Chase and Sewell would be great additions to the Bengals' roster. If the organization feels like they can get quality offensive linemen in rounds 2-4, then why not take a playmaker like Chase?

The NFL Draft isn't one round and the Bengals shouldn't cave to the pressure of the media push to take Sewell, especially if they have Chase higher on their board.

-----

-----

