Cardinals Approach Cowboys with Unique Defensive Challenges

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke with reporters this week ab out the different challenges the team will have when they play the Cowboys Sunday.

Rarely ever are teams fully healthy at this point in the season, and the Arizona Cardinals know that story all too well.

The Cardinals have a plethora of talent missing as the team prepares for their road trip against the Dallas Cowboys.

Notably, outside linebackers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will need an opportunistic player to fill the void.

One player expected to fill that role is rookie linebacker Zaven Collins, the team's first-round selection in the 2021 draft who has yet to make the impact many hoped he would.

Collins didn't play a defensive snap in Arizona's last three games, with just three total defensive snaps tallied in the previous five games.

Collins, whose main role was at Mike linebacker, will now get the opportunity to play a position many believe he's better suited to play on the edge.

“We have some backup guys that have played good for us in the past. And absolutely, Zaven could have a role as an outside backer this week,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday.

“We’ll see how the week goes, but he’s worked there all year so it won’t be a new role for him.”

With Chandler Jones anchoring down the opposite side, other contributors are expected to be Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje.

"I think he's close to having a big game," Joseph said of Gardeck. "This guy, if he gets multiple opportunities, he will make some plays."

Gardeck was a revelation as a situational pass rusher in 2020, but suffered a torn ACL near the end of the season.

Asked if he finally is totally past the injury and rehab, Gardeck said, "I feel confident. I feel twitchy again, I'm confident in both of my hands pressing into guys. And then twitchy, athletic, kind of where I was at last year. I feel really good out on the field."

Joseph also has similar sentiments about Dimukeje.

"He's a bright kid, he's powerful, he can set an edge, he's a good rusher," Joseph said. "He'll have a chance to play Sunday and prove his worth."

Arizona's secondary took another hit with cornerback Marco Wilson being ruled out for Sunday's game thanks to a shoulder injury. Safety Budda Baker is questionable with a ribs injury, while fellow safety Deionte Thompson (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on the injury report on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday.

Playing an explosive Cowboys attack that features quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliot and receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, the Cardinals will need every defender possible to keep pace with one of the league's hottest offenses.

The cornerback room has also been impacted with COVID, as recently signed corner Breon Borders was placed on the reserve/COVID list, while there was interest in Bashaud Breeland, who visited the team but also tested positive.

"Every team right now is kind of beat up between injuries with the long season and the COVID stuff happening each week, each day. But at the moment everyone's got issues as far as the roster. So that's not different for the Cardinals," said Joseph.

"We have to obviously find guys just to do their jobs. And that's my job as a coach, to find guys to do their job and we have a good roster. We have young guys behind our veteran players who are waiting to play. It's an opportunity for those guys to prove their worth, and they should be excited about it. I'm excited about it.

"But every team has issues right now. And that's part of the deal. It's the team that can handle those issues is the best, that's the team that can come out of these funks. And that's where we are and we're looking forward to playing our best ball on Sunday."

When it comes to a cornerback room that will feature Antonio Hamilton along with Byron Murphy Jr. and then perhaps Kevin Peterson and Jace Whittaker, Joseph knows a challenge rests ahead.

"It's gonna be a challenge, obviously. But we have guys that's played. We played the San Fran game without two of our starters. Those guys stepped up and played good football," Joseph said.

"It's my job to find out what they do best, and put them in good spots, and obviously the pressure has to help those guys play with the pass defense stuff, (and overall) being a team issue, you know, not just the DB's. It's not my first time playing with reserve corners.

"I've done it before. And I'm not too worried about it. Obviously, you're better with your starters, but we have a plan to help those kids play well."

The Cardinals will face a Cowboys team that had no official game status questions on the roster.

Arizona, already having fought through its own adversity earlier this season, will again be tested in AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Joseph appears confident the team will be ready for whatever is thrown their way. At least those are his words. Actions on the field are what's most critical.