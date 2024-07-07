Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Kendall Lamm
The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line in 2023 saw 12 different combinations of five starters throughout the season, including veteran swing tackle Kendall Lamm. Entering his 10th professional season, Lamm was an undrafted free agent in 2015 when he signed with the Houston Texans. Following four seasons in Houston, Lamm played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Dolphins in 2022.
Throughout his career, Lamm has been a valuable depth tackle, especially for the Dolphins. He has 37 career starts, nine with Miami the last two seasons. Lamm is part of a unit coached up by Butch Barry, one that helped the Dolphins keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of the least-sacked quarterbacks of last season, as well as a rushing attack that led the NFL in yards per carry.
Lamm is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
KENDALL LAMM, T
Height: 6-5
Weight: 308 lbs.
Exp.: 9 year
College: Appalachian State
How Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2022
2023 in Review
Lamm began the preseason as essentially the first man up after veteran starting left tackle Terron Armstead on the depth chart. Lamm was immediately called upon in Weeks 1 and 2, both Miami victories. Armstead returned for Week 3 and Week 4, but Lamm was back as a starting left tackle for a four-game stretch.
Lamm started in place of Armstead one more time, Week 14 against the Titans, and played in place of right tackle Austin Jackson a few weeks later against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Lamm played a total of 613 offensive snaps (56%) for the Dolphins last season with 86 (19%) on special teams.
In all of those reps, he was not flagged for even a single penalty in 2023. A credit to the unit as a whole, the Dolphins led the NFL in fewest quarterback hits with 59 last season, and the fourth-fewest sacks allowed with 31.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Lamm agreed to a one-year deal in the offseason worth $2.57 million, which includes a $825,000 signing bonus, $1.6 million guaranteed. In 2024, Lamm’s base salary will be $1.31 million and a workout bonus of $100,000. He will carry a cap hit of $2.57 million with a dead cap value of $1.60 million (per ).
2024 Preview
The knock on Armstead is his availability on a consistent basis, yet Lamm has subbed for him admirably and could even be among the team’s unsung heroes thanks to his play last season. Lamm has stated via social media that 2024 will be his 10th and final season in the NFL.
Hoping to build off last season’s reserve success, Lamm will continue to be a swing tackle, yet also has company in rookie second-round draft pick Patrick Paul from Houston.
Lamm could work to hold off Paul in the short term during training camp as the official second-string left tackle behind Armstead, and also could find himself backing up Jackson. Lamm is looking to close his professional career with a successful swan song season.
