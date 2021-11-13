Game On: Rodgers vs. Wilson Showdown Set for Sunday

With Aaron Rodgers beating COVID and Russell Wilson beating the timeline on his finger, two living-legend quarterbacks will take center stage on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week, COVID canceled an Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown. This week, with Rodgers and Russell Wilson healthy and ready to go, another quarterback showdown is back on schedule.

Rodgers returned to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday after being out 10 days with COVID-19. Wilson returned to the Seattle Seahawks this week after missing three games with a finger injury that required surgery. They’ll square off for the ninth time in their careers. They’ve split the previous eight encounters, with each going 4-0 at home.

Rodgers has started 198 regular-season games in his career. Including playoffs, he’s started 218 games. In regular-season play, he’s 133-64-1. That’s a .674 winning percentage. Without him, including the 13-7 loss at Kansas City last week, Green Bay is 6-12-1 – a winning percentage of only .342. Rodgers had started 56 consecutive games.

“I’m excited,” Rodgers said on Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve heard from so many of the guys. I’ve kept in touch with them. Every single day I’m hearing from a bunch of guys and the coaching staff. I mean the whole organization has been really supportive and great through this time, so I’m excited to get back with them.”

Wilson had started 149 consecutive games but fractured and dislocated the middle finger on his throwing hand against the Rams on Oct. 7. Wilson said he rehabbed the injury for “19 or 20 hours” a day in hopes of cutting the six- to eight-week timeline in half.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gone three or four weeks without throwing a football,” he told reporters this week. “The thing that was really critical in the process was that we never stopped doing the work. I was always lifting, I was always moving, I was always preparing my mind, I was visualizing every rep, every defender, where people would be, so that was a big part of it.”

The defensive coordinators know they’re in for a challenge against living-legend quarterbacks.

Green Bay’s defense ranks sixth with 20.0 points allowed per game. It is fifth in total defense with 321.2 yards allowed per game and seventh in opponent passer rating. It has had success against dual-threat quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Mahomes the past two weeks.

“All three of them are subtly different, but the last two weeks has been good prep for us because those are guys that do a great job of creating time and really being able to manipulate time to be able to throw the ball down the field but then tuck the ball and run,” said Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who has been part of winning plans vs. Wilson in the past.

Seattle’s defense is tied for eighth with 21.1 points allowed per game even though it’s 31st with 401.5 yards allowed per game. It is 18th in opponent passer rating but 11th over the past three games.

“He’s the best at what he does,” longtime Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton said of Rodgers. “I think that we can’t give him many things that he hasn’t seen before. We have to do a real good job of executing and being in the right spot. We have always done a good job of tackling well but he has really good players around him. That itself makes him very dangerous with his skill guys, running backs, receivers, and things like that. It’s those guys that we really need to worry about because they can do things with the ball in their hands.”

Rodgers is 5-0 at home against Seattle, including wins in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 regular seasons and the 2019 playoffs. In those four most-recent games, he threw eight touchdowns vs. one interception.

“He was the league MVP last year, and he could be the league MVP every year if you really look at it. He’s the heartbeat of this team,” Seattle safety Quandre Diggs said this week.

“He’s seen everything, so there’s no confusing him. He’s always going to get those guys into the best plays and capitalize on what the defense is doing. He knows that because he’s seen it all. The way he gets the ball out is so effortless. It’s hard to get a read on the ball because he’s one of those guys that he’s hair trigger because of the way he gets his release out. It’s hard for a post safety to get a lot of jumps because of the way he can maneuver and throw the ball at different arm angles. It’s one of those days where it’s fun, competitive, and let the best man win.”

