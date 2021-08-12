53-Man Roster Projection: TE Colin Thompson Player Profile

TE Colin Thompson

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 257 lbs

College: Temple

NFL Stats: 1 reception, 7 yards, one touchdown

Depth Chart Projection: No. 4 TE

I like Thompson a lot, I really do. I'm just not sure that he's going to have much of a role in the offense now that Dan Arnold and Tommy Tremble are also in that tight end room. Thompson will be used more in short-yardage situations and won't be much of a threat in the passing game, if at all. He may begin the year as the third tight end on the depth chart but Tommy Tremle will take over his role at some point this fall.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline

I imagine the Panthers will keep four tight ends but it really depends on their numbers at other positions and units, especially the offensive and defensive lines. Thompson should make the cut but by no means do I think he is a shoo-in to get one of those 53 spots on the roster.

