53-Man Roster Player Projection: CB Troy Pride Jr. Player Profile

CB Troy Pride Jr.

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 194 lbs

College: Notre Dame

NFL Stats: 42 tackles, 2 pass deflections

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

With the additions of Jaycee Horn, A.J. Bouye, and Rashaan Melvin, there's not a clear path for playing time for Pride or any other young corner. Pride will make an impact on special teams on the coverage units but will have a little impact defensively unless there are injuries ahead of him.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline

You may be thinking I'm stretching a bit by saying Pride's chances to make the 53-man roster are 50/50 but I'm just not sold on him. His coverage skills are below average at best and outside of his speed, he doesn't really offer the Panthers anything that Keith Taylor and Stanley Thomas-Oliver III can't do. I think Pride is in a better spot than Thomas-Oliver but Taylor will make the roster and will be battling with Pride for playing time. This will be an important year for Pride.

