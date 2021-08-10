53-Man Roster Projection: CB Keith Taylor Player Profile
CB Keith Taylor
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 206 lbs
College: Washington
NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
Early on Taylor will likely see most of his action on special teams. He will be among that third group of corners that gets rotated into the game with Troy Pride Jr. and possibly Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, should he make the roster. There's going to be very few opportunities defensively with Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, and Rashaan Melvin clogging up the top half of the depth chart.
53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock
I'll admit, I was a little surprised when the Panthers took Keith Taylor Jr. in this year's draft. He didn't record a single reception during his time at Washington and really lacked aggression. If he has a similar approach in the NFL, he won't last long in the league. It sounds brutal, but that's just the business.
