53-Man Roster Projection: WR Keith Kirkwood Player Profile

WR Keith Kirkwood

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 210 lbs

College: Temple

NFL Stats: 14 receptions, 222 yards, 2 touchdowns

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

With the guys the Panthers have atop the depth chart, it'll be difficult for Kirkwood to make much of a splash in the receiving game. If he were to make the roster, I could see the Panthers utilizing him in some red zone situations along with Terrace Marshall Jr. to give them a little more length.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline

The biggest knock on Kirkwood is being able to stay healthy. He has dealt with several injuries throughout his career including missing 15 games a year ago due to a broken clavicle. He recently got injured in practice after taking a blow to the head from safety J.T. Ibe. Although that injury was an unnecessary hit, it held Kirkwood back a few days while he recovered. If he can stay healthy for the entire season, he could etch himself a role in Joe Brady's offense.

