53-Man Roster Projection: WR Keith Kirkwood Player Profile
WR Keith Kirkwood
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 210 lbs
College: Temple
NFL Stats: 14 receptions, 222 yards, 2 touchdowns
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
With the guys the Panthers have atop the depth chart, it'll be difficult for Kirkwood to make much of a splash in the receiving game. If he were to make the roster, I could see the Panthers utilizing him in some red zone situations along with Terrace Marshall Jr. to give them a little more length.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline
The biggest knock on Kirkwood is being able to stay healthy. He has dealt with several injuries throughout his career including missing 15 games a year ago due to a broken clavicle. He recently got injured in practice after taking a blow to the head from safety J.T. Ibe. Although that injury was an unnecessary hit, it held Kirkwood back a few days while he recovered. If he can stay healthy for the entire season, he could etch himself a role in Joe Brady's offense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile
DE Marquis Haynes Player Profile
DT Derrick Brown Player Profile
DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile
DT Bravvion Roy Player Profile
DT Daviyon Nixon Player Profile
LB Haason Reddick Player Profile
LB Shaq Thompson Player Profile
LB Frankie Luvu Player Profile
LB Denzel Perryman Player Profile
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. Player Profile
CB Donte Jackson Player Profile
CB Rashaan Melvin Player Profile
CB Troy Pride Jr. Player Profile
CB Keith Taylor Player Profile
S Kenny Robinson Player Profile
S Juston Burris Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.