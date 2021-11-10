Patriots Activate Jarrett Stidham, Release CB Brian Poole from Practice Squad

The New England Patriots had an open roster spot heading into Tuesday, November 9. While many speculated whether the vacancy was cleared to make room for a high-profile, soon-to-be free agent, the Pats apparently had other intentions

On Tuesday, the team announced that QB Jarrett Stidham has been activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/PUP List. Stidham was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 31.

In his two-years with the Patriots, the Auburn product has seen little more than reserve time at the position. Stidham has completed 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. The bulk of his reps came last season, in which he ended up appearing in five games and playing a total of 85 snaps.

Following Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay in March 2020, Stidham was widely considered to be the favorite for the starting role. That is, however, until Cam Newton came to town. While he was expected to compete for the starting job (even with Newton in the fold) Stidham was unable to capitalize on the chances he was given. He finished his second year in the league with just 22 completions on 44 attempts, with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Stidham also was sacked four times and gained 7 yards on 7 rushing attempts.

The 25-year-old was on the unfortunate side of luck (as it relates to health) to start 2021. Stidham missed all of training camp and preseason after undergoing back surgery in July. At the time, it was reported that his injury was not considered to be season-ending. His return to practice last month confirmed that prognosis.

With Mac Jones firmly entrenched as the starter, Stidham’s ceiling for 2021 is projected to be the team’s number two option. Still, he is likely to be an upgrade over current back-up Brian Hoyer.

Now that Stidham has been activated, the Pats could opt to carry three quarterbacks, or attempt to move Hoyer to the practice squad. While Hoyer’s best days are clearly behind him, his mentorship of Jones, as well as his scout team acumen, make it probable that New England will attempt to keep him around in some capacity. As a result, Stidham’s presence may indicate that current practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert’s time with the Patriots may be nearing an end.

Pats Part With Poole

The Patriots also made a subtraction from their practice squad on Tuesday, as the team announced the release of defensive back Brian Poole. New England had signed Poole in late October, to add some much-needed depth in the defensive backfield. With slot cornerback Jonathan Jones out for the season, Poole was thought to be an option at slot cornerback for New England. Poole has been most productive when playing out of the slot.

Poole first entered the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Florida. He spent three years with the Falcons, appearing in 52 games (both regular season and playoffs), compiling four interceptions and four fumbles. In 2019, he signed with the New York Jets as a free agent, where he would play 23 games, earning three interceptions.

During the offseason, Poole signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. However, he was moved to injured reserve in August for undisclosed reasons and eventually released by New Orleans in mid-October. He worked out for the Patriots on Wednesday, October 20. However, he left Foxboro without signing a contract. Poole also worked out for the Houston Texans prior to signing with the Patriots.

Poole’s release may be indicative of the Pats intention to sign at least one running back to their practice squad. Both feature back Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson left Sunday’s Week Nine matchup with head injuries. Each of their status for the week has yet to be determined.