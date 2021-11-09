How WR Dee Eskridge's Seemingly Imminent Return Changes Things For Seahawks' Offense

Dee Eskridge may not make it back in time for the Seahawks' Week 10 matchup with the Packers, but his return appears to be well on the horizon. Once he laces up the cleats for his second career NFL game, the rookie receiver could unlock a new dimension in Seattle's offense.

RENTON, WA — Lost in the news of quarterback Russell Wilson being cleared to play, rookie receiver Dee Eskridge was also designated for return to practice. The Seahawks' top draft selection has been out with a severe concussion since Week 1, when he took a shot to the head from Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in his NFL debut.

Eskridge's symptoms lingered for quite some time. As a result, he missed 11 of 12 practices before the team finally moved him to injured reserve on October 7. From there, he travelled to Florida for what head coach Pete Carroll called "a visual training program" and rejoined the team in time to watch its 31-7 win over the Jaguars from the sidelines.

Though his designation indicates an imminent return, he still has 20 days before the Seahawks are forced to activate him from IR. With five days and three more practice sessions to go before the team travels to Green Bay this weekend, Carroll is unsure if Eskridge will suit up against the Packers.

"I can't tell you that right now," Carroll responded when asked about Eskridge's timeline on Monday. "He looked good running around today, that's all I know. And let's see where he is tomorrow and the next day. These guys have been out a while. They've been working out hard, but they deserve some chance to get re-acclimated to football."

Whenever Eskridge makes his way back onto the gridiron, it will be the first time since its road trip to Indianapolis that Seattle's offense has felt whole. Without him, it's clearly missed a core element of coordinator Shane Waldron's attack, particularly when it comes to the difference the rookie's 4.33-second speed can make. The absence of that level of explosiveness, along with his versatility as both an inside and outside receiver, has impacted more than meets the eye.

Firstly, Eskridge's arrival was partly intended to allow Tyler Lockett to move about the offense more frequently. Instead, Lockett has posted the second-lowest snap percentage of his career in the slot (39.8) and went relatively quiet from Weeks 3-7 (17 catches for 159 yards and no touchdowns).

Secondly, Waldron's offense was supposed to feature a heavy dose of pre-snap motion, which relied heavily on Eskridge's lateral speed and acceleration. To be fair, they have attempted to stay the course on this front, tying for eighth in the NFL in snap motion percentage (16.5), per ESPN. But their overall motion numbers are far less exciting, ranking 26th (38.2) ahead of just the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars, Bills, Giants and Eagles.

Naturally, the loss of Eskridge has also hurt the Seahawks' sweep game. They haven't dipped into that well too often, with receiver Freddie Swain and Gerald Everett combining for 36 yards on just six carries. That, among other things, should change upon Eskridge's return.

Essentially, the Western Michigan alum not only brings a unique talent to Seattle's offense, but he can help the unit rediscover the identity Waldron wanted to implement. Eskridge's brand of football can be transcendent for this style of offense and the talent that inhabits it—theoretically speaking, of course. Ultimately, the weight of his absence won't be understood until the final product is put on the field.

"He has not played very much with us, so let's see," Carroll added. "He always does things well, though. He looks good. He's explosive, he's fast, he catches the football, quick and shifty and all of that. So, let's see what happens."

Eskridge could potentially find himself in a different-looking receiving corps when he's back to full strength, however. The Seahawks are reportedly eyeing an acquisition of two-time All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. via waiver claim or free agency.

Such a move would likely push Eskridge down the depth chart, which could actually benefit him and the team in the end. Carroll and company could ease the rookie back into the swing of things while the fantasy-like trio of Beckham, Lockett and DK Metcalf do the heavy lifting. In that scenario, the Seahawks could view Eskridge as their "secret weapon" of sorts.

Whatever the case may be, No. 1 lacing up the cleats again is going to be a welcome sight for all involved. Suddenly, the Seahawks are a lot more dangerous than their 3-5 record would indicate. And it couldn't come at a better time as the team embarks on the second half of the 2021 campaign, just one game out of the NFC's final wild-card spot.