Bayern Munich Sporting Director Reacts To Champions League Clash With Celtic
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has admitted that his team struggled against Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The Bundesliga side only progressed to the Round of 16 thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Alphonso Davies, which made it 3-2 on aggregate.
Celtic had taken the lead at the Allianz Arena thanks to Nicolas Kuhn's goal, meaning the tie was heading to extra-time before the Canadian left-back found the back of the net with a bundled finish.
MORE: Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (3-2 Agg): Alphonso Davies' Stoppage-Time Goal Sends Bayern Through
Eberl spoke to the press after the match (via The Celtic Way) and admitted that it was a tough night for the Bundesliga leaders.
We struggled against Celtic. We actually got off to a good start. We had more chances to score in the first few minutes. But then Celtic had two or three chances too and you could see that we were a bit off the mark. In the second half, we did much better, created chances and kept the opposition at a distance. But we still conceded.- Max Eberl
Despite the struggles, Eberl was impressed by the mentality that his players showed to avoid an extra half an hour of action.
But I think we need to praise the mentality the team showed and how they fought back and prevented extra time. They stuck with it until the end and then got the deserved goal to make it 1-1. But we have to learn a few things from this. Look, I'm not sitting here and saying we're in top form and everything is fantastic because that's not the case at the moment. That was very, very hard but we are through. That was the most important thing and now we have to learn a few things from it. I'm sure the manager will talk to the players about it.- Max Eberl
