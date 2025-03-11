UEFA Champions League: Who Do Bayern Munich Face in the Quarter-Final Stage?
Bayern Munich progressed into the quarter-final stages of the UEFA Champions League on March 11. In a dominant two-legged tie, they beat domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate.
The six-time champions already knew which teams they could face if they saw Leverkusen in the Round of 16. It was between Inter Milan and Feyenoord.
The Bavarian side will face three-time winners and Serie A champions Inter Milan. I Nerazzurri saw off Dutch side Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16.
Bayern last played the Italian side back in the 2022/23 Champions League campaign. The German's won the home and away game 2-0.
They met seven times in the competition, Bayern winning four, and Inter two and one draw. The last time the Italians won was in the 2010/11 Round of 16 tie. They beat Die Roten 3-2 in the Allianz Arena after losing 1-0 at the San Siro. They would progress in the away goals rule.
What Dates Are The Quarter Final Games?
First leg: Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena - April 8 or 9
Second leg: Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich at the San Siro - April 15 or 16
