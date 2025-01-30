Vincent Kompany And Thomas Muller React To Bayern Munich's Potential Champions League Playoff Opponents
Bayern Munich beat Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in Matchday 8 of the Champions League yesterday, securing a place in the playoffs. The German side finished 12th in the standings, just one point from a top-eight finish.
Bayern will now face either Celtic or Manchester City in a two-leg playoff. The draw will take place on Friday, January 31. The winner will advance to the round of 16.
Head coach Vincent Kompany and forward Thomas Muller discussed the possibility of facing Celtic or Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs.
With City, we all know the quality in that team. Celtic would also be special for the away game. We need to regain that energy so we’re up for these playoff games. Celtic and City might come into the tie with a good feeling. We need to do so as well. We didn’t have much in our own hands today, but from tomorrow it's all in our own hands again.- Vincent Kompany
If Bayern Munich were to draw the Premier League champions, it would be a reunion for Kompany. The Belgian played under Pep Guardiola from 2016 to 2019.
Now the playoffs are coming up. We obviously accept that and will see who we get Celtic or Manchester City. And then we want to progress. But first, we need to gather ourselves. We’re playing in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Maybe some bold statements will come next week.- Thomas Muller
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw takes place from 7:00 AM EST on Friday, January 31.