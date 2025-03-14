Every Bayern Munich Player to Receive an International Call-Up for March
Following this weekend's Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin, many Bayern Munich players will fly away for international duties.
The Bavarians will see 13 of their players go with their national teams for the next two weeks, including Leon Goretzka, who will make his return with Die Mannschaft.
Four Bayern Munich players are part of the Germany national team that will face Italy in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal on March 20 and March 23: Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Leon Goretzka.
The only other national team to have selected more than one Bayer Munich player is France, with two players selected (Upamecano and Olise).
MORE: Big Blow for Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich Key Starter Sidelined for Several Weeks
Additionally, Kim Min-jae has been selected by South Korea for their World Cup qualifiers. However, the center-back will miss the window as he is recovering from an achilles injury. He should miss the next several weeks and make his return in time for the Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan.
Every Bayern Munich players to be called-up
Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
Leon Goretzka (Germany)
Jamal Musiala (Germany)
Leroy Sané (Germany)
Dayot Upamecano (France)
Michael Olise (France)
Harry Kane (England)
Alphonso Davies (Canada)
Konrad Laimer (Austria)
Hiroki Ito (Japan)
Joao Palhinha (Portugal)
Josip Stanisic (Crotia)
Daniel Peretz (Israel)
