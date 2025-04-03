Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How to Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will make the short trip to the WWK Arena to face Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga.
Die Roten have won their first game following the international break against St. Pauli 3-2. Furthermore, Vincent Kompany's team will look to at least keep their six-point lead at the top of the standings over Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.
In the reverse fixture, Die Roten dominated the Fuggerstädter 3-0 at the Allianz Arena, thanks to a Harry Kane hat-trick. Additionally, Bayern have a strong record against their neighbors, having won 17 times in their last 22 encounters for only three losses.
However, Augsburg are in great form and unbeaten in their last 11 Bundesliga games (6 wins, 5 draws), which is an ongoing record for the club and the longest streak in the league. They are currently sitting 8th in the table, only three points behind the first European places.
Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.
Date (Competition)
Result
November 22, 2024 (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 3-0 Augsburg
January 27, 2024 (Bundesliga)
Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich
August 27, 2023 (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg
March 11, 2023 (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 5-3 Augsburg
October 19, 2022 (DFB Pokal)
Augsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Team News vs Augsburg
Bayern Munich have been plagued with injuries in recent weeks, with Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, and Hiroki Ito suffering from long-term injuries. Additionally, Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer, and Aleksandar Pavlovic are also unavailable for the game against Augsburg.
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time
Time: 2:30 pm EST (11:30 am PST, 8:30 pm local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
United States: ESPN +
Canada: DAZN Canada
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Mix
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Skechers Release Special Edition Boots For Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane