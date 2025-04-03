Bayern Munich

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How to Watch & Live Stream

Bayern Munich will face Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich will make the short trip to the WWK Arena to face Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga.

Die Roten have won their first game following the international break against St. Pauli 3-2. Furthermore, Vincent Kompany's team will look to at least keep their six-point lead at the top of the standings over Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

In the reverse fixture, Die Roten dominated the Fuggerstädter 3-0 at the Allianz Arena, thanks to a Harry Kane hat-trick. Additionally, Bayern have a strong record against their neighbors, having won 17 times in their last 22 encounters for only three losses.

Bayern Munich
However, Augsburg are in great form and unbeaten in their last 11 Bundesliga games (6 wins, 5 draws), which is an ongoing record for the club and the longest streak in the league. They are currently sitting 8th in the table, only three points behind the first European places.

Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.

Date (Competition)

Result

November 22, 2024 (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich 3-0 Augsburg

January 27, 2024 (Bundesliga)

Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich

August 27, 2023 (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg

March 11, 2023 (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich 5-3 Augsburg

October 19, 2022 (DFB Pokal)

Augsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Team News vs Augsburg

Bayern Munich have been plagued with injuries in recent weeks, with Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, and Hiroki Ito suffering from long-term injuries. Additionally, Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer, and Aleksandar Pavlovic are also unavailable for the game against Augsburg.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Date

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time

Time: 2:30 pm EST (11:30 am PST, 8:30 pm local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Augsburg vs Bayern Munich

United States: ESPN +

Canada: DAZN Canada

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Mix

