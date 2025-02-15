Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Line Up For Bundesliga Clash
Bayer Leverkusen is set to host Bayern Munich in a sensational Bundesliga clash at the BayArena on February 15.
Leverkusen, the defending champions, are currently eight points behind league leaders Bayern. The Bavarians have 54 points from 21 matches.
A win for Bayern Munich will extend their lead at the top of the standings. Leverkusen, on the other hand, are looking to close the gap.
Vincent Kompany has named a strong starting XI for the critical game. Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich are among the starters.
Bayern Munich starting XI vs Bayer Leverkusen
1. Manuel Neuer
2. Dayot Upamecano
3. Kim Min Jae
6. Joshua Kimmich
9. Harry Kane
11. Kingsley Coman
17. Michael Olise
21. Hiroki Ito
27. Konrad Laimer
42. Jamal Musiala
45. Aleksandar Pavlovic
