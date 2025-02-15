Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Line Up For Bundesliga Clash

Vincent Kompany has announced the Bayern starting lineup for the Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Bayer Leverkusen is set to host Bayern Munich in a sensational Bundesliga clash at the BayArena on February 15.

Leverkusen, the defending champions, are currently eight points behind league leaders Bayern. The Bavarians have 54 points from 21 matches.

A win for Bayern Munich will extend their lead at the top of the standings. Leverkusen, on the other hand, are looking to close the gap.

Vincent Kompany has named a strong starting XI for the critical game. Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich are among the starters.

Bayern Munich starting XI vs Bayer Leverkusen

1. Manuel Neuer

2. Dayot Upamecano

3. Kim Min Jae

6. Joshua Kimmich

9. Harry Kane

11. Kingsley Coman

17. Michael Olise

21. Hiroki Ito

27. Konrad Laimer

42. Jamal Musiala

45. Aleksandar Pavlovic

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Jamal Musiala Has Message For Fans After Extending Bayern Munich Contract

Why Celtic’s Daizen Maeda Will Be A 'Handful' For Bayern Munich In Return Leg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane Drops Hint About How Much Longer He Will Play For

Published |Modified
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

Home/Matchday