Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (3-2 Agg): Alphonso Davies' Stoppage-Time Goal Sends Bayern Through
Bayern Munich progressed to the Round of 16 of the Champions League thanks to an incredibly late and dramatic goal which secured a 1-1 draw against Celtic and a 3-2 aggregate win.
It was a lackluster affair in Germany, with Celtic doing what was needed to stay in the game before Nicolas Kuhl's goal made the tie level. With extra-time looming, Alphonso Davies' bundled finish sent Bayern Munich through.
Celtic Give Bayern Munich Problems
The game started with both sides fashioning excellent opportunities to score, but Bayern Munich had more of the ball.
Celtic did well to keep Vincent Kompany's side at bay for the first period, with the clearest chance falling to Harry Kane on the stroke of half-time. The Englishman hit the bar from close range. Nonetheless, the Scottish side needed to score if it had any chance of progressing.
Despite Leon Goretzka having a great chance at the start of the second half, Celtic grew further into the contest and took the lead in the 63rd minute. Great work from Daizen Maeda released Khun, who benefitted from Kim Min-jae's poorly executed tackle. The former Bayern Munich II attacker finished smartly past Manuel Neuer, and Celtic was ahead the night.
Late Heartbreak For Celtic, Elation For Bayern Munich
Celtic were encouraged by the goal and continued to threaten for a short while afterward, but Bayern was soon turning the screw. Leroy Sane, in particular, was causing problems, with Kasper Schmeichel called into action on more than one occasion.
The Scottish Premier League side were just seconds away from extra-time at the Allianz Arena, but Bayern found the breakthrough. A cross came in, which Goretzka met, but Schmeichel pulled off a super save. Unfortunately for the Dane, Cameron Carter-Vickers could not quite clear the ball before Davies bundled it in.
With the scoreline of 1-1 on the night, Bayern Munich progressed to the Round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate win.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Celtic Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Was A Plane Trip Away From Joining Bayern Munich
Former Bayern Munich Star Says Florian Wirtz Is ‘In A Different League’ Than Jamal Musiala
Lothar Matthaus Shocked At Bayern Munich’s Performance Against Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich Executive Max Eberl Speaks Out Regarding Jamal Musiala's Release Clause