Bayern Munich vs Celtic: Confirmed Starting Lineup For UEFA Champions League Clash

Confirmed starting XI for the UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Celtic.

Bayern Munich host Celtic in a UEFA Champions League knockout playoff game on February 18. The first leg between the two sides ended in a 2-1 win for the Bavarians at Celtic Park.

With a win in the first leg, Bayern are in a firm position to qualify for the next round. Celtic, though, still have a slim chance to progress.

Hence, Bayern Munich can't take the game for granted. Vincent Kompany has named a strong starting lineup to face the Scottish club.

Bayern Munich starting XI vs Celtic

1. Manuel Neuer

2. Dayot Upamecano

3. Kim Min-Jae

6. Joshua Kimmich

7. Serge Gnabry

8. Leon Goretzka

9. Harry Kane

17. Michael Olise

22. Raphael Guerreiro

42. Jamal Musiala

44. Josip Stanisic

