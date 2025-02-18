Bayern Munich vs Celtic: Confirmed Starting Lineup For UEFA Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich host Celtic in a UEFA Champions League knockout playoff game on February 18. The first leg between the two sides ended in a 2-1 win for the Bavarians at Celtic Park.
With a win in the first leg, Bayern are in a firm position to qualify for the next round. Celtic, though, still have a slim chance to progress.
Hence, Bayern Munich can't take the game for granted. Vincent Kompany has named a strong starting lineup to face the Scottish club.
Bayern Munich starting XI vs Celtic
1. Manuel Neuer
2. Dayot Upamecano
3. Kim Min-Jae
6. Joshua Kimmich
7. Serge Gnabry
8. Leon Goretzka
9. Harry Kane
17. Michael Olise
22. Raphael Guerreiro
42. Jamal Musiala
44. Josip Stanisic
