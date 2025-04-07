Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Predicted Lineup For Champions League Quarter-Final Clash
Bayern Munich are in Champions League action on April 8 as they face Serie A champions Inter Milan in the quarter-final. The first leg takes place at the Allianz Arena.
Head coach Vincent Kompany has several key injuries, including Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies. Young playmaker Jamal Musiala is the latest, a massive blow for the Bavarians.
Manuel Neuer and Kingsley Coman have doubts about the game but will undergo late fitness tests. Here is the predicted lineup for Bayern against Inter.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Inter Milan (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - Manuel Neuer will undergo a late fitness test, but Kompany could go with young Jonas Urbig and rest Neuer for the second leg at the San Siro.
RB: Konrad Laimer - The Austrian has been excellent at right back and is a solid option for Kompany.
CB: Kim Min-Jae - Min-jae has played through injuries over the last few months, and he needs his grit and determination in this game.
CB: Eric Dier - The injury to Upamecano has meant opportunities for Dier. The experienced Englishman will be tested against this Inter frontline.
LB: Raphaël Guerreiro - The injury to Davies means the left-back spot is open, and it will likely go to Guerreiro, who has the experience.
CM: Joshua Kimmich - The captain has been a crucial player in these big Champions League games and has had a good past several games for the club and country.
CM: Leon Goretzka - Palhinha has been starting, but Kompany likely rested Goretzka on Saturday for this game.
RW: Michael Olise - Olise assisted the go-ahead goal for Harry Kane on Saturday and has been a top signing for Bayern.
CAM: Thomas Muller - The injury to Musiala means Muller may get a chance to start, with the veteran announcing he will depart the club after this season.
LW: Leroy Sane - The Germans were not awarded the third goal in the 3-1 win over Augsburg. He should start with Coman touch and go if he can play.
ST: Harry Kane - The English striker could be the difference between the two ties, with him finding his goal-scoring touch from open play again.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich vs Inter: 5 Classic Champions League Matches