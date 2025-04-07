Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Inter UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How to Watch & Live Stream

The Italians travel to the Allianz Arena.

The Champions League action returns to the Allianz Arena with Bayern Munich hosting Serie A leaders Inter.

This quarter-final first leg promises to be a classic, with Bayern and Inter serving up plenty of entertaining Champions League matches against one another in the past.

Leroy Sane at Bayern Munich
IMAGO / Lucca Fundel

Bayern comes into this one top of the Bundesliga, having beaten Augsburg 3-1 away from home on Friday night. Inter has had one day less to prepare, as they were away at relegation-threatened Parma on Saturday and threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

The impressive wingback Denzel Dumfries is the major guaranteed absentee for Inter, whilst Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni's fitness will be assessed in the build-up to the match. Bayern and Inter were in the group stage together in 2022/23 and both matches ended 2-0 to Bayern. A similar result on Tuesday would be very welcome for Vincent Kompany's side.

Here's a look at the last five competitive fixtures between the teams.

Date

Result

November 1, 2022

Bayern Munich 2-0 Inter

September 7, 2022

Inter 0-2 Bayern Munich

March 15, 2011

Bayern Munich 2-3 Inter

February 23, 2011

Inter 0-1 Bayern Munich

May 22, 2010

Bayern Munich 0-2 Inter

Bayern Munich Team News vs Inter

The major absentee for Bayern Munich is young attacker Jamal Musiala, who would have certainly started if fit. Vincent Kompany is expected to turn to the experience of Thomas Muller, who recently announced he will be retiring at the end of the season.

Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano are both out for the season, whilst Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer are racing to be fit in time for this first leg. There were some concerns about Harry Kane's fitness, but the Englishman is expected to start the match.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Date

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Bayern Munich vs Inter Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 pm EST (12:00 pm PST, 9:00 pm local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs Inter

United States: Paramount+, ViX

Canada: DAZN Canada

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+

Australia: Stan Sport

