Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights As Bayern Takes Slender Lead Back To Germany
Bayern Munich will take a one-goal lead back to the Allianz Arena, beating Celtic 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League playoff earlier today.
In a difficult atmosphere, Bayern handled the occasion well, except for the last ten minutes of the game after the Celtic goal.
The Scottish champions thought they had opened the scoring after just 26 seconds through Nicolas Khun. However, Adama Idah was in an offside decision, obstructing Manuel Neuer's view.
Closing in on half-time, Michael Olise (45') gave Bayern Munich the lead, a rocket of a strike into the roof of the net.
Harry Kane volleyed home from close range four minutes into the second half. Celtic leaving the Englishman unmarked on the back post from a corner would always be an issue.
Celtic pulled one back in the 79th minute, Daizen Maede heading home from close range. The goal made it a nervy last 10 minutes for Bayern. However, the away team held on to its one-goal cushion heading into the second leg.
Bayern will welcome Celtic to the Allianz Arena for the second leg on February 18, confident that they can finish the job and secure their place in the Round of 16.
The next game up is a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen. A win for Die Roten would put them 11 points clear with 13 games remaining.
