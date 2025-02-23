Bayern Munich 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Full Match Highlights For Bayern's Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich managed a convincing 4-0 Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt on February 23. The Bavarians put on an impressive display at the Allianz Arena.
Michael Olise rounded off a fantastic team move in the injury time of the first half (45+2') as Leroy Sane grabbed the assist. Hiroki Ito made it 2-0 in the 61st minute. A corner from Olise deflected inside the Frankfurt penalty area and fell into It's path. The Japanese made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.
Jamal Musiala grabbed the third for Bayern in the 83rd minute with a left-footed finish. Serge Gnabry added another injury time (90+2') in the second half with a left-footed finish through the Frankfurt goalkeeper's legs.
Bayern saw the majority of the possession during the game (64%). They also had 19 shots in total, with 12 of them being on target. Overall, it was an impressive display from Vincent Kompany's side.
They have been criticized for the latest displays against Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarians, though, showed the attacking firepower in the team during the Frankfurt game.
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Full match highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Courtesy of their win, Bayern continued to build on their impressive lead over Leverkusen atop the table. Kompany's side had 58 points from 23 matches, leading the defending champions by eight points.
Unless there is a dramatic collapse, Bayern is well on its way to re-establish itself as the German champions. Next is VfB Stuttgart for Bayern Munich on February 28 in the Bundesliga.
