Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction
Bayern Munich are set to face Heidenheim as they make their return to Bundesliga action at the Voith-Arena on April 19.
After bowing out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage, Vincent Kompany and his side will now have to focus on winning the league. Die Roten have 69 points and hold a six-point lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the table with five games remaining.
Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Heidenheim, who are battling for their survival in the league, sits at the 16th spot, just two points above VfL Bochum and automatic relegation.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Odds
Moneyline:
Heidenheim: +700
Draw: +475
Bayern Munich: -360
Both teams to score:
Yes: -135
No: +110
Total goals:
Heidenheim: 1.5 (Over:+270, Under: 450)
Bayern Munich: 1.5 (Over: -370, Under: +235)
Double chance:
Heidenheim or tie: +265
Heidenheim or Bayern Munich: -900
Bayern Munich or tie: -1600
Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Vincent Kompany and his players will aim to quickly bounce back from their mid-week Champions League heartbreak against relegation-threatened Heidenheim.
In their last five league games, Die Roten recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss, while Heidenheim recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw in the period.
Though it might seem like an easy game for the Bavarians, Heidenheim has shown they can pose a threat, as they did in the reverse fixture despite their 4-2 loss at the Allianz Arena.
Additionally, Kompany could potentially rest some of his players, though it should impact their competitiveness for this game as they are a heavy favorite to win the clash.
Winner: Bayern Munich
