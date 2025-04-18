Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction

🗣️ 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄’𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 💬



“They're brave, they press well from the front. They take a certain amount of risk to get results. They're a team who battle. We're also up for the battle tomorrow.”#FCBayern #MiaSanMia | 🔜 #FCHFCB pic.twitter.com/xM14YBwpxt