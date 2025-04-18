Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will face relegation-threatened side Heidenheim as they make their return to Bundesliga action on Matchday 30 on April 19.
Die Roten's Champions League journey ended following their 2-2 draw against Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza. After their 2-1 loss in the first leg, the Bavarians needed a win to send the tie to extra time but fell against a solid side, ending their dream of playing the Champions League final at home.
With five games remaining in the Bundesliga season ahead of their match against 16th-placed Heidenheim, Vincent Kompany and his team hold a six-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the table. Meanwhile, the hosts sit just two points above 17th-placed Bochum and automatic relegation.
In the reverse fixture, Bayern Munich took down Heidenheim 4-2 at the Allianz Arena, thanks to goals from Dayot Upamecano, Leon Goretzka and a Jamal Musiala brace.
Here's a look at the last four competitive fixtures between the teams.
Date (Competition)
Result
December 7, 2024 (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 4-2 Heidenheim
April 6, 2024 (Bundesliga)
Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern Munich
November 11, 2023 (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 4-2 Heidenheim
April 4, 2019 (DFB Pokal)
Bayern Munich 5-4 Heidenheim
Bayern Munich Team News vs Heidenheim
Ahead of their clash with 16th-placed Heidenheim, Bayern Munich do not have any new injury concerns within their squad. The only question is whether Manuel Neuer could be fit enough for the game.
However, Kompany indicated that his keeper is still not fully training, meaning he will likely be sidelined for this game. Additionally, the Belgian coach indicated that there is some hope of seeing Dayot Upamecano back before the end of the season.
Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time
Time: 9:30 am EST (6:30 am PST, 15:30 pm local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich
United States: ESPN +
Canada: DAZN Canada
