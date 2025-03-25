Lyon vs Bayern Munich Women's UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich travel to France to face Lyon in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final. The Bavarian side trail 2-0 to the French Champions, needing one of their best-ever performances to go through.
Bayern played okay in the first leg, but their failure to convert chances was the problem. Lyon played well, and the eighth-time winners showed why they were one of the favorites to win the competition. The game could have been over had midfielder Lindsey Heaps not missed her penalty just before halftime.
Die Roten are coming off a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the DFB-Pokal Frauen semi-final. a Har-trick from attacking midfielder Pernille Harder after Bayern found themselves 2-0 down early.
Lyon were back to business in the French Women's Division 1, beating Saint-Étienne Féminines 5-0, keeping their 10-point lead at the top of the standings. Melchie Dumornay scored one as she did against Bayern Munich in the first leg.
It will be tough for Bayern to overturn the deficit, facing an unbeaten team in their domestic league and Champions League. Miracles can happen in soccer.
Bayern Munich Team News vs Lyon
Bayern will still be without Lena Oberdorf, Georgia Stanway, and Katharina Naschenweng, who are all suffering from injuries. Giulia Gwinn and Glodis Viggosdottir missed the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Hoffenheim on Saturday and will be assessed before the game.
Possible Bayern Munich Lineup: Grohs; Gwinn, Sembrant, Eriksson, Hansen; Zadrazil, Caruso; Dallmann, Harder, Bühl; Schüller
Lyon vs. Bayern Munich Date
Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Lyon vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time
Time: 1:45 p.m. EST (10:45 a.m. PST, 6:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Lyon vs. Bayern Munich
The game will be available live and free on DAZN streaming platform (exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA)
The game will also be live on the DAZN YouTube Channel
