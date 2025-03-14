Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich is set to take on Union Berlin on the road in their next Bundesliga game on March 15. The Bavarians recently beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg.
Bayern is currently leading the Bundesliga table with 61 points from 25 matches, eight points more than second-placed Leverkusen.
Vincent Kompany spoke to the media ahead of the Union Berlin clash. Read on to know what he had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On whether Union Berlin are underdogs
Kompany: There are no easy games. We need to win, that's where we start. Union did very well last time out against Frankfurt and convincingly won. It's very clear what they do and they can always pose a threat. Our demand is that we deliver a complete performance and pick up three points. Obviously that isn't easy in the Bundesliga. That's football.
Q: On Steffen Baumgart
Kompany: It's the players who score the goals. But I understand that leadership from the sidelines, especially when it comes to energy, plays a part. I expect his assistants will make up for that. You always have trust in your staff as a coach. But someone like him will always be a miss.
Q: On rotating his side
Kompany: I've never spoken about rotation, always about trust in the squad. Sometimes it was out of need that we made changes. I have total trust in the squad. We'll put out a good team and look to make sure we've got all the chances we need to win.
Q: On team news
Kompany: Aleks Pavlovic, Manuel Neuer and Joao Palhinha are out. Minjae Kim is carrying a bit of an injury. We hope it's nothing bad, but he'll be out for a couple of weeks. He's got problems with his Achilles, which was known already. It's now about managing his workload. We need to make sure we don't overwork him. Hopefully it's not too concerning.
Q: On Union Berlin
Kompany: They're a team who live for special moments. They have an interesting way of moving the ball at the start of a phase. They go straight to the strikers or the midfielders, who then go for the second balls. They're little moments of chaos that can bring energy in particular in home games. They try to defend in a compact way but also have players who aren't just about defending. They can defend but can also apply pressure. We're not going there underestimating the opposition. We know their quality and need our best performance. Then there's a chance we can win.
Q: On Joshua Kimmich's contract extension
Kompnay: I'm always happy when it's just about football. That discussion is now over and it's now just about football. That's the ideal situation. The important thing is what the players do in training, in the changing room and at the weekend. Jo has done very well. I'm pleased for Jo and the club.
Q: On Eric Dier
Kompany: Eric brings something fundamental to a team. He is very professional and always has the drive to improve himself and his teammates. He's also played a lot and filled big roles in big games. A player like Eric doesn't need to be talked about that often. I have a lot of respect for stories like that in the team, similar to Leon Goretzka. These examples are important for the squad and show: Concentrate on your work and you'll get your moments. At the start of a season, we know who will play in the first few games, but not who will play in the final.
Q: On Leroy Sane
Kompany: I've known Leroy a long time. He's fine. You often see things like that, but on the next day he's smiling and having fun.
