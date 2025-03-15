Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich: Bayern Drop Points For The Second Weekend Running
Bayern Munich dropped another two points as they blew a lead against Union Berlin with just six minutes of normal time remaining.
Striker Benedict Hollerbach struck in the 84th minute, prodding home a loose ball in the box to secure a point for the hosts despite being outplayed for large parts of the game.
Keeper Jonas Urbig, deputizing for the injured Manuel Neuer, flapped at a cross into the box, and Hollerbach smashed home.
Bayern substitute Leroy Sane emerged from the bench to give Bayern the lead initially, stabbing home Josip Stanisic’s cut-back after 75 minutes had been played. The strike was Sané’s seventh goal of the league season, which is certainly a good return.
It was a game that Bayern dominated from start to finish, enjoying over 80 percent of the total possession. Players, staff, and fans alike will be mystified as to how they haven’t come away with the win.
Bayern Munich
Union Berlin
Possession - 81%
Possession - 19%
Passes - 724
Passes - 168
Shots - 18
Shots - 6
Corners - 14
Corners - 2
Sometimes in football, if you don’t take your chances or slip up for just a second, your efforts can be punished, and that’s exactly what happened today for Bayern.
Jamal Musiala had previously gone close to breaking the deadlock, but he fired his shot straight at the Union keeper, Frederik Ronnow. It was another strong showing for the mercurial German talent, but just missing the final touch.
Bayern looked more dangerous as the game began to draw to a close, with Sané and Alphonso Davies providing the width as Bayern doubled down on their chance creation. However, it just wasn’t to be, and the league leaders had to settle for a point against the 13th-place Union.
With eight games now left of Bayern’s league season, they now find themselves just nine points ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who they knocked out of the Champions League in midweek.
However, the gap between the two sides will shorten to six points if Leverkusen wins away to Stuttgart tomorrow evening.
Bayern players now head off for the international break, where Germany play Italy in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final across two legs in Milan and Dortmund. Bundesliga action will pick up again in two weeks when Hamburg-based side St Pauli are the visitors to the Allianz Arena.
