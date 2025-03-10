Alonso and Tah Preview Difficult Champions League Second Leg Against Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen will need a miracle if it is to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after losing the first leg against Bayern Munich 3-0.
The current Bundesliga champions host Bayern in the return leg on Tuesday night at the BayArena, knowing that only a perfect display would see them cause a serious shock.
Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and defender Jonathan Tah both stressed that anything can happen in football when they spoke to the press on Monday afternoon (via Bayern Munich).
The first step is to believe that we can do it. For us and also everyone coming to the stadium, it's about believing from the first second. It's a game that can go down in history for our club if we play with great intensity, heart but also with our heads. It's a chance we might not ever get in our careers.- Xabi Alonso
The Spanish coach went on to explain how getting the first goal could be the key to sparking an improbable comeback.
Yes, we know how tough it'll be, but sometimes big situations create epic games. We need to believe. We've got nothing to lose. Only Bayern can lose. Anything can happen in the game. A first goal can have a big impact.- Xabi Alonso
Tah echoed his coach's sentiments, stressing that the players know there is an opportunity to go down in history with a big win.
The Bundesliga game at home is our ideal example of energy, intensity and aggression. We want to build on that. It could be a game that goes down in history. The chance is there, and we'll try to take it. It's a huge challenge, but we're happy to take it on and will give our all tomorrow. We need to believe we can do it. We can't be fearful. We've got nothing to lose. That's the mentality in this game.- Jonathan Tah
Leverkusen will be without star player Florian Wirtz after he suffered an injury at the weekend, whilst Bayern lost the services of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to injury.
