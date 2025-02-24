Bayern Munich Gives Update On Joshua Kimmich After Injury
Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga yesterday to go eight-points clear at the top of the standings.
It was the Bavarian side's fifth game in the last 17 days, with the schedule not getting any easier for Vincent Kompany's squad.
MORE: Bayern Munich 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Full Match Highlights For Bayern's Bundesliga Win
The head coach will always anticipate injuries, with the latest to midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The vice-captain was substituted in the 43rd minute of the game against Eintracht Frankfurt.
The club has released a statement updating fans on the extent of the injury. Kimmich has suffered tendonitis in his left hamstring.
It's likely not a long-term injury for the 30-year-old. However, with rest needed for Kimmich, the game against VfB Stuttgart on Friday, February 28, may come too soon.
Kompany may decide to rest Kimmich, with Bayer Leverkusen the game after in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game.
Kompany didn't seem too concerned with the injury news, joking about his injuries as a player.
Whenever I pulled something, I was out for 4 or 5 weeks!- Vincent Kompany
Jamal Musiala also picked up an injury late in the game, which is not seen as serious.
