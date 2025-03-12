Bayern Munich's Top 10 Goalscorers Of All Time
Bayern Munich is easily the most successful team in Germany, having won 32 league titles and 20 German Cups. They are also considered a European powerhouse and have seen players such as Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, and club legend Gerd Muller score goals in the famous red shirt.
Here are the top 10 all-time goalscorers in all competitions for Bayern Munich.
10. Giovane Elber - 139 Goals
Brazilian striker Giovane Elber arrived at Bayern Munich in 1997 from VFB Stuttgart. He played six seasons with the club and was the team's top scorer in all but one season. He scored 139 goals in 266 games and won several trophies during that time.
9. Dieter Brenninger - 141 Goals
Another player who has played for Bayern Munich and VFB Stuttgart, Dieter Brenninger started his senior career with the Bavarian club in 1962. In his ten seasons, he scored 141 goals in 360 appearances.
8. Arjen Robben - 144 Goals
Arjen Robben might surprise some by being ranked in the top ten, but he was prolific on the right-hand side of the Bayen attack. The Dutch winger scored 144 goals in 309 games, none more iconic than the 89th-minute winner in the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium.
7. Dieter Hoeneß - 145 Goals
Known for his heading ability, Dieter Hoeneß scored some crucial goals for Bayern Munich in the 1980s. He finished his Bayern stint with 145 goals in 302 games, scoring five in 21 minutes in a 6–0 home league win over Eintracht Braunschweig.
6. Roland Wohlfarth - 156 Goals
Playing most of his career with Bayern Munich, Roland Wohlfarth scored 156 goals in 302 games. One of his most famous moments was scoring a hat-trick in the 5-2 DFB-Pokal final win over VFB Stuttgart.
5. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge - 217 Goals
One of the most iconic players in Bayern Munich's history, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge scored 217 goals in 422 appearances. Rummenigge won two Ballon d'Or trophies in 1980 and 1981, one of just three Bayern players to win the award.
4. Rainer Ohlhauser - 228 Goals
Rainer Ohlhauser spent most of his career with Bayern Munich, playing for just one other team. In 360 appearances, he scored 228 goals, an incredible achievement playing alongside Gerd Muller. Winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1967 was a career highlight.
3. Thomas Muller - 247 Goals
What can you say about Thomas Muller? Mr Bayern was a youth academy product and has played all his senior career with Die Roten. He has scored 247 goals in 741 games and is still counting at 35.
Muller has scored many crucial goals as a forward and attacking midfielder. However, his brace in a 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2013 Champions League semi-final at the Nou Camp was sensational.
2. Robert Lewandowski - 344 Goals
Wherever Robert Lewandowski has been, he has scored goals. The Polish striker made the controversial move from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014. During his eight seasons, he scored 344 goals in 375 appearances, averaging 0.92 goals a game.
He set a Bundesliga record, coming on as a substitute and scoring five goals in 8 minutes and 59 seconds. He currently plays at Barcelona and is still stacking the goals to his career total.
1. Gerd Muller - 570 Goals
It will take some effort for anybody to get close to the late Gerd Muller's 570 goals in his 613 appearances for Bayern Munich. He spent 15 seasons with the Bavarian side, earning the nickname "Der Bomber."
Müller held the single-season Bundesliga record with 40 goals in season 1971–72. The second-leading scorer in Bayern history would break that record, Robert Lewandowski, who scored 41 league goals during the 202-21 season.