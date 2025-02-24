Bayern Munich Veteran Thomas Muller Responds To Questions Regarding His Future
Bayern Munich restored its eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings, beating Eintracht Leverkusen 4-0.
Veteran forward Thomas Muller started his seventh Bundesliga game of the season before being withdrawn in the 64th minute for Harry Kane.
Muller's future at Bayern Munich is a constant topic, with the 35-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season. Possible retirement is also not far from those discussions for Muller.
Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiasanMia) asked Muller about his future after the Frankfurt game. The veteran replied to being asked when he would renew his contract.
If you don't know, how am I supposed to know? [laughs]- Thomas Muller
Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala are the latest players to sign contract extensions. Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano look to sign next, but will Muller be offered at last another season?
Muller has been at Bayern since 2000, signing as an 11-year-old. If a new contract is not negotiated, he could end his soccer career, not wanting to feature for any other club but Die Roten.
With just four months left on his current contract, the longer there is no news, the more likely Muller will end his career at Bayern Munich in June 2025.
