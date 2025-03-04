Lothar Matthaus Reveals Which Bayern Munich Star Should Get A New Contract
The future of Bayern Munich's midfield is up in the air right now, with contracts running low for key players and a desire to bring fresh talent into the middle of the park.
Joshua Kimmich has been heavily linked with a summer departure despite Bayern's attempts to make the German sign a new contract, whilst Leon Goretzka had seemed destined for the exit door due to a drop in form.
Now, German footballing legend Lothar Matthaus has revealed that he thinks Goretzka could be in line for a new deal with Bayern, having seemingly rescued his career in Bavaria.
Speaking to Sky 90 (via iMiaSanMia), Matthaus explained that Goretzka is playing with a new lease of life after a poor previous season in which his influence waned massively.
He’s living his second summer. Despite all the stories surrounding him. If you saw him in Stuttgart, not just because of the goal, but how much desire he had, how viciously he played football, I would consider maybe extending Goretzka’s contract as well if I were Bayern Munich. He’s an important player and has influence in the dressing room.- Lothar Matthaus
Matthaus further explained his thinking, adding that you need players like Goretzka to balance the team when there is so much attacking flair further up the pitch, with more potentially arriving in the summer.
You need these aggressive players like Goretzka and Laimer in your team — not just artists like Wirtz and Musiala, but also those who do the dirty work at the back and win duels.- Lothar Matthaus
