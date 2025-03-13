OFFICIAL: Joshua Kimmich Signs New Bayern Munich Contract Until 2029
German midfielder Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich that will keep him tied to the club until 2029.
The 30-year-old has been linked with a host of European clubs in recent weeks and months due to his previous deal expiring in June 2025, but that speculation has been put to an end with this announcement.
This summer will mark 10 years since Kimmich arrived at Bayern from Stuttgart, making him one of the longest-serving players in the current squad. He has won the Bundesliga title eight times with Bayern, as well as the Champions League once, the FIFA Club World Cup and other honors.
Kimmich himself and a host of executives shared their thoughts on the new deal with Bayern Munich.
At FC Bayern I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. That is what my decision was based on. For me at the moment, there is no better package of team-mates, coaching staff and club environment in order to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here and I am not finished yet.- Joshua Kimmich
Compliments to our sporting management and our board. FC Bayern needs players who not only bear the shirt but also responsibility – on and off the pitch. And Joshua Kimmich is one of those players.- Herbert Hainer, Bayern Munich president
We are delighted that Joshua Kimmich will continue his journey at FC Bayern. He is someone who always leads from the front, be it at the club or as Germany captain. His hunger is unbroken, as we saw again in the Champions League round of 16. His determination and his commitment embody what FC Bayern stand for. He should be the bridge between our current generation and a new era.- Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO
Mentality and identity – that is what Joshua Kimmich represents. He has internalized the DNA of FC Bayern over the years and embodies it both on and off the field. Where others stop, he starts. We are very happy that he will continue to drive our team forward.- Max Eberl, executive
Everyone can see how passionate Joshua Kimmich is about the game and about his club, in every minute of the match. He is a leadership figure who drives forward and gives impetus; an engine who will continue to tirelessly push FC Bayern forward in the future.- Christoph Freund, sporting director
