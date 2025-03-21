Premier League Striker Hails Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane as the Best He Has Ever Seen
Harry Kane has been in sizzling form for Bayern Munich this season. He has scored 32 goals and has 11 assists in 37 appearances for the Bavarians. Since his move to the Bundesliga from Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has returned 76 goals and 23 assists in 82 appearances.
Premier League striker Liam Delap has now waxed lyrical about Kane. Son of former Premier League player Rory Delap, Liam has ten Premier League goals for Ipswich Town this season. He was invited to train alongside Thomas Tuchel's England senior team side during the international break.
Speaking about Kane, Delap said that this was the first time he trained alongside England's all-time top scorer. Delap was absolutely mesmerized after seeing Kane in action during shooting drills.
Delap said about Kane:
That was the first time I’ve trained with Harry. He is someone I've looked up to for ages and he's got everything. He's had the most amazing career and he's still flying so there's someone as young as me to look up to him and then be able to watch him live is an incredible experience.- Liam Delap
He added:
I had a little chat with him, he's a really nice guy. I watched him enough in the shooting drill to take so much from him and he's just incredible. What I noticed was that just everything goes in! His all-round game is incredible and he's played at the top level for so long now but as a striker it's something I really enjoy doing, to watch the best practice and it's the best I've seen.- Liam Delap
Harry Kane and England take on Albania in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on March 21.
