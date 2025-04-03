Skechers Release Special Edition Boots For Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane
Harry Kane has been scoring at will for Bayern Munich since his 2023 move from Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman barely puts a foot wrong in front of the goal, and his record speaks for itself.
In 83 appearances for the Bavarians, Kane has scored 77 goals and provided 24 assists for the Bundesliga club. He has 33 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances this season.
US Footwear company Skechers have released a customized new pair of boots for England's all-time top scorer. The shoes are named SKX_1.5 Harry Kane Player Edition. Skechers' social media post read:
Made for goals and the man who can't stop scoring them. ⚡️ The new SKX_1.5 Harry Kane Player Edition - now available. #ComfortThatPerforms #HKEdition
The boots are red in color, congruent to Bayern Munich's jersey, with golden studs underneath. Harry Kane's name is imprinted on the back of the boots.
Kane is leading Bayern to the Bundesliga title this season and has also helped the Bavarians reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages. There has been rumors, though, linking Kane with a move back to the Premier League. Kane, however, rubbished rumors of an imminent return to English football, telling ESPN:
I've said throughout my whole career, I'm not someone who likes to think too far ahead. I'm extremely happy here. I think we have a fantastic team, fantastic coaching staff and I just feel like whilst I feel like I'm in the best condition, I wanna play at the highest level possible, and this is as high as it gets.- Harry Kane
